“Tomorrow is Sunday” Exhibition at Macroom Town Hall

18 September 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

“Tomorrow is Sunday”, a photography exhibition by visual artist Miriam O’Connor has opened at Macroom Town Hall. The exhibition unpacks daily life on a County Cork farm and is part of Cork County Council’s Library and Arts Service annual programme in association with Macroom Area Visual Arts (MAVA).

Tomorrow is Sunday reflects a time that Miriam spent developing her photography career on her farm in Macroom. Following the death of her brother Jerome, Miriam returned home to be with her mother and sister and to help run the family farm in 2013. Since then, against the backdrop of everyday farming life, her relationship to photography has taken many twists and turns.

She began to use photography in conjunction with routine farm tasks, embarking on a series of self-portraits over an entire farming year. Time spent embracing and learning about all of nature’s intricate details, writing stories and compiling inventories of animals, rocks, water troughs, stakes and gates. This work is her way of acknowledging the complexities of grief and the magnitude of navigating a way through this life-changing event. Tomorrow is Sunday was published in conjunction with ‘A Woman’s Work’ by the Gallery of Photography Ireland in 2020.

Mayor of County Cork, Cllr. Gillian Coughlan welcomed the exhibition, saying:

“The Arts play a key role in enriching all our lives. Cork County Council is delighted to see the return of exhibitions and opportunities to experience the Arts in person. It is wonderful to see a Miriam O’Connor exhibition in her hometown of Macroom. Her work embodies the beauty and reality of rural life in Cork, giving expression to the unsaid and celebrating the everyday. I would encourage everyone to visit the exhibition, enjoy the photography and ask that you remember to observe Covid 19 guidelines.”

Tomorrow is Sunday, a solo exhibition by Miriam O’Connor is currently running at Macroom Town Hall from 11am to 6pm, Tuesday to Saturday until 2nd October 2021.