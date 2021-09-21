Minister McGrath updates Cabinet on Recruitment of a new Ombudsman and Information Commissioner

21 September 2021

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

The Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath T.D. (Cork South Central), has provided an update to his colleagues at Government this morning (Tuesday 21st September) regarding a process which is underway to appoint a new Ombudsman and Information Commissioner.

This follows the decision of the current Ombudsman, Mr. Peter Tyndall to step down from his roles as Ombudsman, Information Commissioner and Commissioner for Environmental Information.

The Minister has asked the Public Appointments Service (PAS) to undertake an open competition for this post. Further to consideration of a range of options, the Minister has determined that this is the most effective, transparent and appropriate course of action available.

The recruitment process is expected to conclude towards the end of October, at which point the Minister will consider the recommendations from PAS before making a subsequent recommendation to Government regarding a preferred candidate.

After Government approval regarding the preferred candidate, the Minister will, following communication with Opposition spokespersons, request the nominee to attend a Committee of the Oireachtas, prior to motions being put to the Oireachtas to approve the appointment.

Subsequent to motions passing in both Houses of the Oireachtas, the President will be asked to make a formal appointment in line with the Ombudsman Act 1980.

Mr Tyndall was first appointed by the President for a six year term in December 2013, and was reappointed for a subsequent term in December 2019.

He has helped to drive major reforms since his appointment, and played an important role in ensuring that services are delivered effectively and efficiently.

In 2016 he was elected President of the International Ombudsman Institute (IOI), which reflects the experience he has, and the esteem in which he is held in the international Ombudsman community.

