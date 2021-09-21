Gardai seeking witnesses to motorcycle and truck collission between Tower and Blarney

21 September 2021

By Mary Bermingham

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision that occurred on the R617 between Tower and Blarney, this afternoon, Tuesday 21st September 2021.

At approximately 1pm Gardaí and Emergency Services attended the scene of a two vehicle road traffic collision that occurred between a motorcycle and truck. A man in his 40s, the motorcyclist, was taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are understood to be critical. No other injuries were reported at the scene.

An examination of the scene was conducted by Garda forensic collision investigators and the road has now reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in this area and who may have camera footage are asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda station on 021 494 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.