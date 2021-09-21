New Fáilte Ireland ‘Keep Discovering’ Autumn/Winter Domestic Marketing Campaign for Cork

21 September 2021

By Tom Collins

Throughout the summer, Fáilte Ireland’s ‘Keep Discovering’ marketing campaign has been encouraging Irish people to discover the joy of holidaying in Ireland. With restrictions for tourism and hospitality businesses easing, the upcoming shoulder season is an important time for the tourism sector in Cork.

Rolling into Autumn, the next phase of the ‘Keep Discovering’ campaign is kicking off this month at a national, regional and county level. With a focus on driving much needed bookings for the sector people are being encouraged to book their remaining annual leave before year-end and turn these days into an Autumn/Winter break in Cork.

Fáilte Ireland’s Director of Marketing, Niall Tracey, commented: “The campaign will showcase the great places to explore across the country with a dedicated ‘Keep Discovering Cork’ county video airing on national TV on Monday 20th September and supported on social media. There will be heavyweight national print support throughout the season, focusing on all destinations and tourism offerings. We will also be geotargeting destination content to trigger bookings from people within a two-hour driving distance of Cork.”

The Keep Discovering Cork video features several key locations and experiences showcasing the breadth of the county has to offer visitors. From exploring Spike Island, the Dursey Island Cable Car and the unique West Cork Model Railway Village to cultural exhibitions at Crawford Art Gallery or enjoying the culinary delights of Kinsale and Cork City, it will inspire the domestic audience with ideas on where to go and things to do this Autumn in Cork.

Fáilte Ireland will also be advertising across corporate online channels, such as WeTransfer and LinkedIn, connecting with target consumers during their working day and nudging them to take their annual leave and book a break in Ireland.

To make planning a break even easier, Fáilte Ireland will introduce an online break planner by reaching out to people via social posts and bringing those who interact into an online form to share some key information for their future trip. Within 24 hours, they will receive a personalised email from Discover Ireland highlighting the best things to see and do in their destination of choice.

Ahead of the Autumn campaign, Fáilte Ireland shared its marketing plans with tourism businesses from Cork via a webinar. Businesses were also provided with ideas on how they can leverage the ‘Keep Discovering’ campaign while new additions have been made to the Keep Discovering toolkit for businesses including fresh assets for the shoulder season.