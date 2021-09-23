15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
Brown Thomas of Cork Announced as Finalist in Retail Excellence National Store of the Year Awards

23 September 2021
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie

Brown Thomas, based in Cork, has today been selected as a finalist in the AIB Merchant Services Retail Excellence Awards 2021. Brown Thomas is one of 30 finalists from around the country vying to be crowned Ireland’s national store of the year for 2021. The overall winner will be announced on the 10th of November at the Guinness storehouse.

File photo of 2020 Brown Thomas Christmas window display. Pictures Gerard McCarthy Photography

The Store of the Year competition is the central part of the Retail Excellence Annual Awards, which were established in 1997 to promote best practice and encourage the highest standards in the Irish retail industry. They are now the largest and most prestigious of their kind in Ireland. Former “National Store of the Year” winners include Avoca, Tilestyle, Applegreen, Arboretum, O’Briens Wines, Galvin For Men, Willow and Green Acres.

Commenting on the announcement, Duncan Graham, Managing Director, Retail Excellence, said: “I am delighted to announce the finalists for these national awards. We all know the hardships that retailers have gone through since the emergence of the pandemic, and as such we must celebrate the positives even more so now. Even though there are just 30 finalists announced today, the reality is that the entire industry has worked so hard to emerge even stronger after the pandemic and we are proud to be there to support them in every way we can.”

The finalists are:

  1. Applegreen Swords Road, Santry, Dublin
  2. Arboretum, Your Home & Garden Heaven, Old Kilkenny Road, Carlow
  3. Arnotts, Henry Street, Dublin
  4. Brown Thomas, St. Patrick Street, Cork
  5. Conaty’s CarePlus Pharmacy, Dunboyne, Meath
  6. Diamond Furniture, Mooney Retail Park, Dublin
  7. ECCO, Princes Street, Cork
  8. Fabiani, Main Street, Longford
  9. Fervor and Hue, Cornmarket Centre, Cork
  10. Frank’s Place, 1860 Ferrybank South, Wexford
  11. Harvey Norman, Sligo Retail Park, Sligo
  12. Home Street Home, Harolds Cross Road, Dublin
  13. Insomnia, Shackleton Tobermaclugg, Dublin
  14. Jump Juice Bars, The Pavilions, Dublin
  15. Kilkenny Shop & Café, Nassau Street, Dublin
  16. McGuire Diamonds, Gorey, Wexford
  17. Michael Murphy Home Furnishing, Airside Retail Park, Dublin
  18. Mullingar Opticians, Mullingar Shopping Centre, Westmeath
  19. Nook & Cranny, Portlaoise, Laois
  20. Petstop, Gateway Retail Park, Galway
  21. RJ Barber & Sons, Birr, Offaly
  22. Specsavers, Ballincollig, Cork
  23. The Butler’s Pantry, Harcourt Street, Dublin
  24. The Source Bulk Foods, Rathmines, Dublin
  25. The Whiskey Collection, T2 Dublin Airport, Dublin
  26. Topline Murtaghs, Ashbourne, Meath
  27. Vodafone Henry Street, Henry Street, Dublin
  28. Whelehans Wines Silver Tassie, Loughlinstown, Dublin
  29. Wild Atlantic Opticians & Living, Kilrush, Clare
  30. Windyridge Nurseries & Garden Centre, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin
