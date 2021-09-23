You can now opt for an ELECTRIC vehicle when booking a taxi

23 September 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

New Eco booking option allows passengers in Cork to book hybrid or electric taxi on FREE NOW app at no extra cost

FREE NOW is a mobility as a service provider headquartered in Hamburg, Germany. It was formed in February 2019 from a joint venture between BMW and Daimler Mobility. It is accessed by most via an app, and used to book a taxi. The brand has announced the expansion of its Eco booking service in Cork. Passengers in Cork can choose more sustainable transport options by selecting a hybrid or electric taxi on the app at no extra cost. The announcement forms part of FREE NOW’s sustainability strategy – Move to Net-Zero programme – which includes immediate offsetting and long-term Net-Zero efforts with the goal of achieving 50% fully electric vehicle rides by 2025 and 100% zero emissions by 2030.

The national expansion of the new Eco booking service into major cities across Ireland including Cork, Galway and Limerick coincides with European Mobility Week 2021 which takes place from the 16th-22nd September to support sustainable transport across Ireland. Following the initial launch of its Eco booking option in Dublin last year, FREE NOW has experienced a huge demand from the public for environmentally friendly transport choices with eco trips in Dublin soaring by 146% between September 2020 and July 2021.

According to new research conducted by FREE NOW, 87% of passengers are worried about climate change and 60% would like to have sustainable transport as a default booking option on the app. Furthermore, 58% believe that there are too many private cars on the road, and 17% stress that private vehicle dependency is one of the main transport difficulties in their area. The vast majority (97%) also think that businesses should make it easier for consumers to adopt greener habits through their services.

Niall Carson, General Manager at FREE NOW Ireland: