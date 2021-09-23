Zoom Webinar on Cork City Dereliction this evening

23 September 2021

By Elaine Murphy

Cork North Greens to host public webinar, ‘Dereliction’, on September 23rd at 7pm

We are beginning to see more clearly the vacant and derelict buildings all around us while we are in the midst of a housing and environmental crisis. It is time for a much more informed conversation about how we can transform these properties into homes and create social value where there is only dereliction.

“Transforming, reusing and repurposing unused sites and buildings” is the catch cry of a two person movement that has ignited public awareness and interest. Frank O’Connor and Jude Sherry of the Anois Agency have shone a very bright light on the plague of dereliction in Ireland and especially in Cork.

They take photographs of the sad, down at heel, properties that have been abandoned and highlight the number of these properties throughout Cork City. They have carried out excellent research into the options the Councils could use to deal with owners, who in many cases are hoarding the properties for profit motives.

Louise Jordan, the Green Party for representative for Cork City North, hopes this event brings more attention to a problem that is both a housing and environmental crisis.

“Reusing and repurposing is part of the remedy to address homelessness and our climate crisis. Irish towns and cities are blighted by vacant and derelict buildings. We invite the public to come to our talk to meet and listen to Frank O’Connor and Jude Sherry and learn about the solutions that could help our local and national Government to address these problems.”

The event will be hosted on zoom and details can be found at the Cork Greens Twitter and Facebook pages.