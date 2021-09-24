Are Deliveroo drivers self-employed or employees? Cork MEP Deirdre Clune wants to impove workers rights

24 September 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Fair conditions for platform workers must be considered. This is according to Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune

Many platform workers such as Deliveroo drivers in Ireland and across Europe are classed as ‘self-employed’ meaning they miss out on benefits as employees. MEP Clune said we must focus on ensuring that workers are not misclassed as self-employed when they have no desire to be self-employed.

MEP Clune said: “We must ensure that there are fair working conditions for people. For many people it would not suit them to be self-employed and companies like Deliveroo should ensure that they offer fair working conditions to their drivers. It is not fair to classify someone as ‘self-employed’ if they do not have the means or desire to be self-employed, especially if they are working for a company under a certain contract.”

Platform work uses an online platform to enable organisations or individuals to access other organisations or individuals to solve specific problems or to provide specific services in exchange for payment. Not all platform workers want to be employees, some like the freedom of being self-employed and they will continue to do so but everyone who works as an employee must be granted the rights of an employee if they wish.

“I would like to join with the EPP Group in urging the European Commission to come up with a legislative proposal to ensure fair rights and working conditions for platform workers as soon as possible,” MEP Clune added.