Upgrade to water mains in Ringaskiddy by @IrishWater

22 September 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Irish Water, working in partnership with Cork County Council, is replacing almost 250m of problematic water mains in Warrens Court, Ringaskiddy with new modern pipes.

The works will commence in early October and form part of Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme. The project will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customers’ water supply. Where the existing service connections on the public side are lead, these will be replaced as part of this improvement work.

Outlining the benefits the mains replacement will bring, Steven Blennerhassett, Asset Delivery Regional Lead for Irish Water, explained: “The upgrading of these water mains will benefit the locals in Warrens Court by strengthening and reinforcing the water network, and minimising disruptions in their water supply by reducing leakage and unplanned outages when bursts occur on the existing main.”

This project is one example of how Irish Water is working in partnership with Local Authorities to provide a more reliable water supply and reduce leakage. Fixing leaks can be complicated but Irish Water are making progress. In 2018 the rate of leakage nationally was 46%, by the end of 2020 it was reduced to 40%. We are currently on course to achieve a national leakage rate of 38% by the end of 2021.

Steven added: “To facilitate the safe delivery of the upgrades, there will be some traffic management in place, however local and emergency access will be maintained at all times.

“A stop-go traffic management system may be in place between Ringaskiddy Main Street and the end of Warren’s Court. Areas of work will be limited to short sections to minimise impact on customers. During this project there may be some short-term water outages and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours notice prior to any planned water outages.

“We understand that road works and water outages can be inconvenient, but our crews will make every effort to minimise disruption to local communities as we continue to improve the water supply in Cork and progress the National Leakage Reduction Programme.”

The works will be carried out on behalf of Irish Water by Ward and Burke Limited and are expected to be completed by mid-October.

The National Leakage Reduction Programme helps provide a more reliable water supply to Irish communities by reducing high levels of leakage and improving water quality. Its delivery represents an investment of over €500 million between 2017 and the end of 2021 to reduce leakage and replace old pipes on the water network.

