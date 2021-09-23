Everyman Theatre #CorkCity re-opens after 76 week COVID closure

23 September 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Today after 76 weeks of closure, Cork’s Everyman Theatre will finally reopen to live audiences. Sophie Motley, Artistic Director said

It’s been a privilege to watch MacCurtain street prepare, welcome people back into our bars and hotels, and now, finally it is The Everyman’s turn. For the very first time this year, the old building will swing her shiny new doors open, and welcome you in.

We’ve got some treats in store for you. From our very own production of Heart of a Dog by brilliant Cork playwright Éadaoin O’ Donoghue to regular classics like The Sunday Songbook, through some of the best drama that the country has to offer in Fishamble’s new play Duck Duck Goose, Krapp’s Last Tape with Cork’s very own Denis Conway and favourites like Decadent with the brilliant Eden by Eugene O’Brien. Top it off with fantastic family theatre with A Very Old Man With Enormous Wings, which comes to us from sell-out runs at The Abbey in 2019, as well as The Little Robber Girl, an audio drama by Deirdre Dwyer from BrokenCrow.

I can’t wait to say hello, in person, and watch the theatre fill with faces again.