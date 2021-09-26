Cork’s largest Hospital is ‘exceptionally busy’

26 September 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork University Hospital (CUH) is currently exceptionally busy and due to this increased level of activity, it is regrettable that some patients may experience delays in the Emergency Department. That is according to an official statement today.

The increase in attendance is due to the large number of very ill medical patients requiring admission, and the increasing number of patients attending the Emergency Department is currently putting significant pressure on the hospital.

“Patient care is paramount in CUH and this situation is being treated as a priority by Hospital Management who have taken steps to address this issue.”

Hospital management have requested that, where appropriate, the public contact their GP in the first instance, and explore all other options available to them, including the Mercy Urgent Care Centre and the Local Injuries Units in Bantry and Mallow, prior to attending the Emergency Department if their needs are not urgent.