Cork MEP comments on EU’s USB charger plug

27 September 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Reducing electronic waste and making life easier for consumers are just two of the reasons to introduce a common charger in the EU. This is according to Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune who has welcomed news that the European Commission is proposing the introduction of a common charger.

The European Parliament has been seeking for the Commission to table a proposal for a common charger for many years now with a view to tackling electronic waste and helping consumers.

MEP Deirdre Clune said: “Mobile phone chargers vary according to the manufacturer and model and there are so many different types of charges on the market. This is not just inconvenient for consumers but it is also harmful for the environment. A common phone charger would help consumers save money while also having a positive impact on the environment.

“This matter has been on the radar at the European Parliament for some time now and they have strongly supported the harmonisation of mobile phone and device chargers. I believe it is certainly an area where improvements can be made which would make life easier for consumers but also help the environment.”

Electrical and electronic equipment continues to be one of the fastest growing waste streams in the EU. An average EU citizen produces approximately 16kg of e-waste per year.

The Parliament has requested that the proposed rules apply not only to smartphones but also to tablets and other mobile devices. Parliament will now be working on this legislative proposal.

MEP Clune is a member of the The EPP Group at the European Parliament and the EPP Group has long demanded the European Commission draft legislation on a common charger for electronic devices.

The Commission proposal will now go for approval from the Member States and MEPs.