Cornmarket Street home interior business @FervorAndHue in running for ‘National Store of the Year Award’

26 September 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Fervor and Hue, of 5D Cornmarket Shopping Centre (Under TKMAXX), Cornmarket Shopping Centre, Cornmarket Street, Cork City, T12 FY91 has been selected as a finalist in the AIB Merchant Services Retail Excellence Awards 2021. Fervor and Hue is one of 30 finalists from around the country vying to be crowned Ireland’s national store of the year for 2021. The overall winner will be announced on the 10th of November at the Guinness storehouse.

The Store of the Year competition is the central part of the Retail Excellence Annual Awards, which were established in 1997 to promote best practice and encourage the highest standards in the Irish retail industry. They are now the largest and most prestigious of their kind in Ireland. Former “National Store of the Year” winners include Avoca, Tilestyle, Applegreen, Arboretum, O’Briens Wines, Galvin For Men, Willow and Green Acres.

Commenting on the announcement, Duncan Graham, Managing Director, Retail Excellence, said: “I am delighted to announce the finalists for these national awards. We all know the hardships that retailers have gone through since the emergence of the pandemic, and as such we must celebrate the positives even more so now. Even though there are just 30 finalists announced today, the reality is that the entire industry has worked so hard to emerge even stronger after the pandemic and we are proud to be there to support them in every way we can.”

The finalists are: