Cornmarket Street home interior business @FervorAndHue in running for ‘National Store of the Year Award’

26 September 2021
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie

Business News

Fervor and Hue, of 5D Cornmarket Shopping Centre (Under TKMAXX), Cornmarket Shopping Centre, Cornmarket Street, Cork City, T12 FY91 has been selected as a finalist in the AIB Merchant Services Retail Excellence Awards 2021. Fervor and Hue is one of 30 finalists from around the country vying to be crowned Ireland’s national store of the year for 2021. The overall winner will be announced on the 10th of November at the Guinness storehouse. 

The Store of the Year competition is the central part of the Retail Excellence Annual Awards, which were established in 1997 to promote best practice and encourage the highest standards in the Irish retail industry. They are now the largest and most prestigious of their kind in Ireland. Former “National Store of the Year” winners include Avoca, Tilestyle, Applegreen, Arboretum, O’Briens Wines, Galvin For Men, Willow and Green Acres. 

Commenting on the announcement, Duncan Graham, Managing Director, Retail Excellence, said: “I am delighted to announce the finalists for these national awards. We all know the hardships that retailers have gone through since the emergence of the pandemic, and as such we must celebrate the positives even more so now. Even though there are just 30 finalists announced today, the reality is that the entire industry has worked so hard to emerge even stronger after the pandemic and we are proud to be there to support them in every way we can.” 

The finalists are: 

  1. Applegreen Swords Road, Santry, Dublin  
  2. Arboretum, Your Home & Garden Heaven, Old Kilkenny Road, Carlow  
  3. Arnotts, Henry Street, Dublin  
  4. Brown Thomas, St. Patrick Street, Cork  
  5. Conaty’s CarePlus Pharmacy, Dunboyne, Meath  
  6. Diamond Furniture, Mooney Retail Park, Dublin  
  7. ECCO, Princes Street, Cork  
  8. Fabiani, Main Street, Longford  
  9. Fervor and Hue, Cornmarket Centre, Cork  
  10. Frank’s Place, 1860 Ferrybank South, Wexford  
  11. Harvey Norman, Sligo Retail Park, Sligo  
  12. Home Street Home, Harolds Cross Road, Dublin  
  13. Insomnia, Shackleton Tobermaclugg, Dublin  
  14. Jump Juice Bars, The Pavilions, Dublin  
  15. Kilkenny Shop & Café, Nassau Street, Dublin  
  16. McGuire Diamonds, Gorey, Wexford  
  17. Michael Murphy Home Furnishing, Airside Retail Park, Dublin  
  18. Mullingar Opticians, Mullingar Shopping Centre, Westmeath  
  19. Nook & Cranny, Portlaoise, Laois  
  20. Petstop, Gateway Retail Park, Galway  
  21. RJ Barber & Sons, Birr, Offaly  
  22. Specsavers, Ballincollig, Cork  
  23. The Butler’s Pantry, Harcourt Street, Dublin  
  24. The Source Bulk Foods, Rathmines, Dublin  
  25. The Whiskey Collection, T2 Dublin Airport, Dublin  
  26. Topline Murtaghs, Ashbourne, Meath  
  27. Vodafone Henry Street, Henry Street, Dublin  
  28. Whelehans Wines Silver Tassie, Loughlinstown, Dublin  
  29. Wild Atlantic Opticians & Living, Kilrush, Clare  
  30. Windyridge Nurseries & Garden Centre, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin
