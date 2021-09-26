Cork Region of Engineers Ireland celebrates 80 years @EngIreCork
26 September 2021
By Elaine Murphy
The Cork Region of Engineers Ireland is celebrating its 80th Year. The first event of their new season of events will be a talk on The development and ongoing maintenance of the Lee Hydroelectric Scheme on Tuesday, October 14th. Photographed at Inniscarra Dam were Valerie Fenton, Chair of Engineers Ireland, Cork Region and Peter Langford, Past President of Engineers Ireland and former Chair of Engineers Ireland, Cork Region. Other talks this season will include one of Cork Port & Harbour Infrastructure and Engineering Education in Cork. PIC Darragh Kane
