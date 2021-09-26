Lord Mayor to host ‘virtual concert’ to showcase the best of Cork talent

26 September 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

This year’s Lord Mayor’s Community & Heritage Concert, a compilation of footage from the past decade’s concerts at City Hall, will take place virtually on Saturday, October 2.

Exploring the themes of movies and musicals, it will feature talented community music groups such as the Barrack Street Band, the Voices of Cork Choir along with well-known singers Linda Kenny, Joe Mac, Declan Ryan and Art Supple amongst others. The event has entertained thousands of Corkonians since being established in 2010.

Fans logging on to www.echolive.ie will hear music such as a rousing march by Sousa, an opera aria, moments of Morricone, the Best of Broadway hits from “Les Miserables, classic hits from the showband era and the “Phantom of the Opera”. The film also includes the ‘Celebrating Cork’s Past’ exhibition.

The annual concert, which celebrates Cork’s history, culture and heritage, is organised by a voluntary committee comprised of members of the Cork Lions Club, Dónal Horgan and Teresa Dineen, Concert Producer Billy O’ Callaghan, (Barrack Street Band and Cork Academy of Music), Cork historian Richard T Cooke and Committee Chair, former Lord Mayor of Cork, Mr Brian Bermingham. The recently passed Tony Power (RIP) and Kieran O Connell from Cork City Council’s Social Inclusion Section have also played a key role in organising the event.

Lord Mayor Cllr. Colm Kelleher said: “I am delighted to be officiating at this year’s Community & Heritage Concert showcasing Corks history, culture and heritage. This concert epitomises social inclusion and community participation at work. Although, the concert is virtual again this year, I know that it will be an enjoyable and entertaining evening, showcasing the best-in-class talent that Cork has to offer”.

‘The Echo’, Editor, Maurice Gubbins said: “We are delighted to be media partners for this year’s Lord Mayor’s Community and Heritage Concert. This annual event in the civic calendar has always been much loved as the doors of City Hall are open to communities across the city to come in and enjoy great music, song and culture and explore our city’s heritage”.

Since the annual event’s inception, 10 Lord Mayors of Cork have officiated at the event.

While both last year and this year’s concert have been cancelled due to Covid 19, the committee and performers are looking forward to returning in 2022 when the event will once again be held in City Hall. The event will be streamed from 7.30p.m. on Saturday 2nd of October on www.echolive.ie