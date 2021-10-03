FIRE: GoFundMe to help O’Donoghue family after Broadale House blaze

3 October 2021, Sunday

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

“Help Colm and Fiona O’Donoghue start again”

Just 2 days ago – on Friday 1 October – Cork City Fire Brigade raced to the scene of a fire in a semi-detached Broadale Estate, Maryborough Hill, Douglas, Cork. The fire was noticed just before 2pm, and the emergency services reached the scene very quickly. Photos appear to show the fire was upstairs. There were no serious injuries, but it was reported that the Ambulance Service gave medical assistance to one person.

Now a friend of the family affected has created GoFundMe page. The creator Karen Flannery wrote:

Hi my name is Karen. I’m hoping to fundraise for Colm, Fiona, Suzanne, Cormac and Brendan who tragically lost their family home and all belongings in a house fire yesterday . I’ve been a close family friend of the O’Donoghue’s for many years. They are some of the most kind-hearted, hard working people I’ve ever met. They are a well known family in the Broadale area. Their eldest daughter Suzanne is due to get married in 3 weeks. Unfortunately a lot of her wedding things were in the house and have been destroyed. Cormac is a talented dancer with a bright future studying in the UK. Brendan has just started 5th year in Coláiste Chríost Rí and is a very dedicated student and athlete. The family are devasted and were left with nothing but the clothes on their backs yesterday. I’m posting this in the hopes to raise some funds to help get them get back on their feet. Any donations would be greatly appreciated and used to get the basics and to sort Brendan with a laptop and other supplies he needs for school. Hopefully this will help to ease some of the burden they are feeling over the loss of their home. They are extremely grateful no one was injured in the fire as well as for all the support they received…

A the time of writing 51 donors have given €2,930 of a €5,000 goal. The page can be reached at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-colm-and-fiona-o-donoghue-start-again

Local Cllr Deirdre Forde posted a video of the aftermath on her Twitter page, noting the quick response of the emergency services.