WATER OFF: Clashduv Road and surrounding areas

3 October 2021, Sunday

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

As part of Irish Water’s commitment to continuously drive down water leakage in Cork City, essential water main improvement works will take place on Monday evening, October 4, from 7-10pm.

As a result of these works on Clashduv Road, there may be water supply disruptions to customers in in the following areas: Clashduv Road, Glasheen Road, Liam Lynch Park, Roger Casement Park, Sheares’ Park, Lynbrook, Wilton Lawn, Green Park, Summerstown Drive, Summerstown Avenue, Summerstown Grove, Summerstown Road, Iona Hall, Riverview Estate, Sandymount Drive, Wilton Court, Southbury Road, Deanrock Avenue, Sandymount Drive, Sandymount Avenue, Owenabue Close, Blackwater Grove, Argideen Lawn, Maglin Grove, Leamlara Close, Araglen Court, Ilen Court, Ilen Gardens, Shournagh Grove, Shournagh Lawn and surrounding areas in Cork City.

During these essential works, homes and businesses in the above areas area may be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages. Following the completion of improvement works; water supply may take 2-3 hours to return as water returns to the network. Work crews will endeavour to complete works ahead of time in order to expedite the return of supply to the affected areas.

Irish Water understands this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause.

Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1800 278 278 for any questions in relation to the works.

These works are being carried out as part of Irish Water’s national Leakage Reduction Programme which will, over the next four years, see €500 million invested to reduce the level of leakage across the country by fixing and replacing ageing water mains. This will ensure a safe, reliable water supply which is vital for our health, our environment and our growing population and economy.