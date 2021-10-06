No funding for West Cork roads in National Development Plan – says TD

6 October 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Disappointed but not surprised is the reaction of Deputy Michael Collins to the announcement of funds for roads throughout the Country, but no mention of funding for West Cork roads.

“This was an ideal chance for this Government to include funding in the National Development Plan for the Innishannon By Pass, funding for the completion of the Bandon Southern Relief road, or funding for the Northern relief road in Bandon and the Bantry by pass.

It’s astonishing that at least one of these projects on the N71 or the r586 are not included in this or any plan, as this Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and green government continue to ignore the road users in West Cork.

In a recent Dáil question by Deputy Michael Collins, seeking funding for West Cork roads, passing bays, or by passes, to Minister Eamon Ryan, the Minister answered ,we could be looking between 8 to 13 years before some of these projects gets funding which is nothing short of a disgrace”