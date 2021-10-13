Irish Chamber Orchestra to perform in Bantry #WestCork in November

13 October 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Grammy Award-Winning Violinist will perform in Bantry with Irish Chamber Orchesta, in St Brendan’s Church of Ireland Church – Tickets at https://www.irishchamberorchestra.com/event/bach-debussy-leclair/

The Irish Chamber Orchestra is back on the road touring in November for the first time since 2020. Renowned Grammy Award-winning German Violinist Florian Donderer makes his debut with the Irish Chamber Orchestra for three concerts in Limerick, Bantry, Co Cork and Kilkenny on 11,12 and 13 November.

Berlin-born Donderer has devoted his life to chamber music and his energetic playing and emphatic interpretations make him a valued partner for ICO. His dynamic, brilliant, and incisive playing has seen him perform with some of world’s finest ensembles. As a conductor, he captivates orchestra, musicians, and audiences alike.

He has selected a rich baroque programme which opens with C.P.E. Bach’s Symphony in A Major, a lyrical and intriguing work from his Hamburg sojourn. This is paired Hans Werner Henze’s arrangement of Bach’s Fantasy-Sonata I Sentimenti which projects this expressive harmonic material into a larger instrumental range. Continuing the Bach showcase, Florian highlights short extracts from J.S.Bach’s The Musical Offering, written towards the end of his life, a period in which he became preoccupied with developing his expertise and bringing his high-mindedness to new levels. Mozart adds his voice to Bach’s music, paying tribute to the master of fugue with his Adagio & Fugue in b minor. Debussy’s sophisticated Danse Sacrée et danse profane is one of the finest works for harp and strings. Finally, Leclair’s Violin Concerto Op. 10 No. 4 in F major demonstrates Donderer’s ability to tackle the often-fearful difficulties of Leclair’s music, with charm and brilliance.

November

IRISH CHAMBER ORCHESTRA

Florian Donderer Director/Violin

BACH, MOZART, DEBUSSY & LECLAIR

C.P.E Bach Symphony in A major, H.660

J.S. Bach The Musical Offering (extracts) Largo and Allegro,

C.P.E Bach I Sentimenti (arranged Henze 1982)

Mozart Adagio & Fugue in b minor (after Bach’s BWV 849)

Debussy Danse sacrée et Danse profane (for harp and strings)

Leclair Violin Concerto Op.10, No. 4 F-Major

Thursday 11 November University Concert Hall, Limerick at 8pm Tickets €25, €22, €10, €5

Friday 12 November St. Brendans Church Bantry, Co. Cork at 8pm €25, €10 students

in association with West Cork Music & Cork County Council

Saturday 13 November The Watergate Theatre, Kilkenny at 8pm €25