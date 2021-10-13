15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
Irish Chamber Orchestra to perform in Bantry #WestCork in November

13 October 2021
By Elaine Murphy
Grammy Award-Winning Violinist will perform in Bantry with Irish Chamber Orchesta, in St Brendan’s Church of Ireland Church – Tickets at https://www.irishchamberorchestra.com/event/bach-debussy-leclair/

The Irish Chamber Orchestra is back on the road touring in November for the first time since 2020. Renowned Grammy Award-winning German Violinist Florian Donderer makes his debut with the Irish Chamber Orchestra for three concerts in Limerick, Bantry, Co Cork and Kilkenny on 11,12 and 13 November.

Berlin-born Donderer has devoted his life to chamber music and his energetic playing and emphatic interpretations make him a valued partner for ICO. His dynamic, brilliant, and incisive playing has seen him perform with some of world’s finest ensembles. As a conductor, he captivates orchestra, musicians, and audiences alike.

He has selected a rich baroque programme which opens with C.P.E. Bach’s Symphony in A Major, a lyrical and intriguing work from his Hamburg sojourn. This is paired Hans Werner Henze’s arrangement of Bach’s Fantasy-Sonata I Sentimenti which projects this expressive harmonic material into a larger instrumental range. Continuing the Bach showcase, Florian highlights short extracts from J.S.Bach’s The Musical Offering, written towards the end of his life, a period in which he became preoccupied with developing his expertise and bringing his high-mindedness to new levels. Mozart adds his voice to Bach’s music, paying tribute to the master of fugue with his Adagio & Fugue in b minor. Debussy’s sophisticated Danse Sacrée et danse profane is one of the finest works for harp and strings. Finally, Leclair’s Violin Concerto Op. 10 No. 4 in F major demonstrates Donderer’s ability to tackle the often-fearful difficulties of Leclair’s music, with charm and brilliance.

The Irish Chamber Orchestra is resident at the Irish World Academy of Music and Dance at the University of Limerick and is funded by The Arts Council of Ireland/An Chomhairle Ealaíon.

November

IRISH CHAMBER ORCHESTRA

Florian Donderer Director/Violin

BACH, MOZART, DEBUSSY & LECLAIR

C.P.E Bach Symphony in A major, H.660

J.S. Bach The Musical Offering (extracts) Largo and Allegro,

C.P.E Bach I Sentimenti (arranged Henze 1982)

Mozart Adagio & Fugue in b minor (after Bach’s BWV 849)

Debussy Danse sacrée et Danse profane (for harp and strings)

Leclair Violin Concerto Op.10, No. 4 F-Major

Thursday 11 November University Concert Hall, Limerick at 8pm Tickets €25, €22, €10, €5

Friday 12 November St. Brendans Church Bantry, Co. Cork at 8pm €25, €10 students
in association with West Cork Music & Cork County Council

Saturday 13 November The Watergate Theatre, Kilkenny at 8pm €25

