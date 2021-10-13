Cork sprinter @PhilHealy2 encourages #Cork schools to register for @FyffesIRL Fit Squad

13 October 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

A call has gone out to schools in West Cork, and elsewhere across the country, from Cork sprinter Phil Healy, who has joined forces with Fyffes in an online quest to find ‘Ireland’s Fittest School’.

Along with fellow Olympic athlete, Dubliner David Gillick, she has recorded a series of workouts which she says are ‘fit for even the least active’ – exercise routines she hopes schools will adopt as part of their PE curriculum.

In this latest fitness initiative, Fyffes has introduced a strong competitive element. Coupled with monthly and spot prize rewards, one successful school will have the distinction of being chosen as ‘Ireland’s Fittest School’, the prize for which will be a visit from the Fit Squad ambassadors Phil and David and €5,000 worth of sports equipment.

Registration for the Competition, which runs from November until April, can now be made online at www.fyffesfitsquad.ie, with the overall winner to be announced in May.

Building on its campaign to promote fitness and healthy eating amongst young people, the proven Fyffes Fit Squad programme has been introduced to 20,000 plus pupils in a countrywide series of live school visits since its launch just three years ago.

Last year, Fit Squad went online when schools were forced to close. With hundreds now awaiting visits, Fyffes says it is looking forward to resuming live sessions in schools ‘when conditions permit’.