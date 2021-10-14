US multinational donates €56,000 of IT equipment to community

14 October 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Thermo Fisher Scientific, based in Currabinny, have donated €56,000 in IT equipment to four Cork groups, the Carrigaline Family Support Centre, Coláiste Muire in Crosshaven, Barnardos and Ashbourne House Direct Provision Centre in Glounthaune.

Speaking ahead of the delivery of 25 desktops to the Carrigaline Family Support Centre, Pat Rigney, Thermo Fisher Scientific IT Manager, said: “At Thermo Fisher Scientific, we are committed to giving back to the community around us. These four groups provide essential services to children and their families, and we hope that this IT equipment will help them to upgrade and advance what they can offer.

“Working and living in the Lower Harbour area, we have seen just how important the Carrigaline Family Support Centre is to the wellbeing of the community. We are committed to building the next generation of STEM leaders and we hope that these donations will help to open up those paths for young people right in the heart of our local community. We look forward to seeing how all four groups put this equipment into action and will be delighted to see the impact they have.”

Chris O’Brien, manager of the Carrigaline Family Support Centre said: “We are delighted to receive this donation from a company that’s right in the heart of our community. Our centre is a hub for community activities in Carrigaline, and many of the families that we welcome each day have strong links to Thermo Fisher Scientific.

“These computers will allow us to better deliver IT classes for older people and expand our public Coder Dojo programme, as well as giving a resource for locals who may need computer access for CVs, job applications or printing. We are incredibly grateful to Thermo Fisher Scientific and look forward to putting these computers to good use.”

Last month, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched its Making a Difference initiative with its €50,000 Community Partnership Grant, open to groups in the Cork Lower Harbour area working to make their communities healthier, cleaner and/or safer. This is the second year the grant has been offered, with 49 groups receiving a share of the fund in 2020.