Port of Cork powered by 100% green energy after teaming up with Energia

17 October 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Energia, Ireland’s greenest electricity supplier has announced that it will supply the Port of Cork Company with 100% renewable energy

The green electricity will power several facilities at Cork City Quays, Tivoli Container Terminal, Ringaskiddy Deepwater Berth and Ro-Ro berth, Cobh Deepwater Quay and Cork Container Terminal soon. The Port of Cork is the second largest Port in Ireland and is a Tier 1 Port of national significance, operating six shipping modes (Lift on Lift off, Roll on Roll off, Dry bulks, Liquid bulk, Break bulk and Cruise). The Port’s capacity to carry export goods estimated to value in the region €20 billion and imports to the value of €10 billion, underpin the importance of the Port’s contribution to the national economy.

The agreement with Energia was signed by the Port of Cork as part of their commitment to lead the wider port community in minimising environmental impacts, reducing CO2 emissions, and conserving natural resources. This agreement is in line with the Port of Cork’s broader sustainability aims. Other significant actions that have helped to reduce the Port’s GHG emissions include:

Achieved ISO 50001 standard (2019) – 1st port in Ireland to achieve this certification for the energy management system.

The Cork Container Terminal (CCT) Development will soon open at Ringaskiddy. This terminal has been developed with sustainability in mind.

Exeed Design Certification – Stage 1 Audit completed, and Full Certification will be attained once CCT becomes operational.

Civil infrastructure facilitates a plug-in shore facility for visiting vessels to connect to our electricity supply and allow vessels to shut down much of their machinery.

The Port of Cork in partnership with the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) implemented an energy action plan which contributed to ‘The National Energy Efficiency Action Plan 2009-2020’, reaching a 33% reduction in energy use over the period.

In 2021, the Port expanded our 100% electric vehicle fleet to reduce GHG emissions.

The Port of Cork has made several investments in PV (Solar) and are continually reviewing potential for the use of solar energy at our facilities.

Henry Kingston, Port Engineering Manager, Port of Cork said; ‘The Port of Cork are committed to leading the wider port community through coordinated safety, environmental and energy initiatives, as well as reducing CO2 emissions and respecting the principles of environmental sustainability. Our partnership with Energia will see the Port using 100% green energy which will positively influence the Port’s carbon footprint going forward.’

Aidan Brennan, Key Account Manager with Energia commented; “We are excited to partner with Port of Cork to provide it, and its 14 different facilities across the county, with 100% renewable energy. The Port plays a prominent role within local communities across Cork, as well as the broader regional and national economy. As a landmark infrastructure, its commitment to green energy serves as an example of best practice. At Energia we are also committed to supporting the sustainability efforts of business all across Ireland, helping organisations such as the Port of Cork make changes that have profound impacts locally and nationally, and we look forward to being part of their ongoing and future sustainability journey”.

Renewable energy is tailor made for Irish businesses and Energia makes switching to clean, renewable energy easy. In a world tackling climate change, getting energy from clean sources shows customers, investors, employees, and the wider community that businesses are serious about commitments to sustainability, and decreasing their carbon footprint.