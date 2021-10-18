15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
FARMING: Teagasc/Dairygold Farm Walk at Rostellan, Midleton #EastCork

18 October 2021
By Tom Collins
Speaker John McCabe, Teagasc is pictured at a Teagasc/Dairygold Joint Programme Farm Walk on the farm of Joe & Olivia Morrissey, Rostellan, Midleton, Co Cork. Photo O’Gorman Photography.

Pictured at a Teagasc/Dairygold Joint Programme Farm Walk at Rostellan, Midleton, Co Cork are John Horgan, Teagasc Regional Manager, hosts Joe & Olivia Morrissey, Grainne Hurley, Teagasc & Billy Cronin, Dairygold. Photo O’Gorman Photography.

Background Information

Joe is a farmer participant in the Teagasc/Dairygold Joint Programme, as well as the Signpost Programme.

Topics discussed during the farm walk were:

  • Drivers of profitability
  • Maintaining and improving local water quality
  • Tools to reduce Carbon Footprint on dairy farms
  • Selecting profitable and sustainable cows for your herd
