Focus Ireland “Shine A Light” Sleep out 2021 in Cork

18 October 2021
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie

The Focus Ireland “Shine A Light” Sleep out 2021 took place at Spike Island Co. Cork, and other locations around the City and County overnight, to raise funds to combat Homelessness. This year’s event was the first on the Island and at other physical locations since the pandemic, compliant with Public Health Advice, and regulations. It reached maximum permitted capacity, making it a very successful return Shine A Light Sleepout event, and one of the biggest of the events held throughout the country on the night. With a national target of €1.5M, a mixture of business and community leaders, people and business groups also held virtual sleepouts in their own homes or at business premises across Cork, including Kent Station. The event is proudly supported by Bord Gáis Energy. It’s part of a national movement to put the focus on homelessness, and to generate income to deliver Focus Ireland services in Cork.

17/10/2021 – OSM PHOTO REPRO FREE –
17/10/2021 – OSM PHOTO REPRO FREE –
17/10/2021 – OSM PHOTO – REPRO FREE –
Stephen Hackett, Iarnród Éireann, Irish Rail pictured at Kent Station, Cork, for the Focus Ireland “Shine A Light” Sleep out 2021 which took place at Spike Island Co. Cork, and other locations around the City and County, to raise funds to combat Homelessness. This year’s event was the first at physical locations since the pandemic, compliant with Public Health Advice, and regulations. It reached maximum permitted capacity, making it a very successful return Shine A Light Sleepout event, and one of the biggest of the events held throughout the country on the night. With a national target of €1.5M, a mixture of business and community leaders, people and business groups also held virtual sleepouts in their own homes or at business premises across Cork, including Kent Station. The event is proudly supported by Bord Gáis Energy. It’s part of a national movement to put the focus on homelessness, and to generate income to deliver Focus Ireland services in Cork.
Picture: Alison Miles /OSM PHOTO

17/10/2021 – OSM PHOTO – REPRO FREE –
Picture: Alison Miles /OSM PHOTO

17/10/2021 – OSM PHOTO – REPRO FREE –
Picture: Alison Miles /OSM PHOTO

17/10/2021 – OSM PHOTO – REPRO FREE –
Picture: Alison Miles /OSM PHOTO

