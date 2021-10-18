40 jobs at Aspira Cork

18 October 2021

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Aspira, the Irish-owned international consulting and technology business, has announced the creation of 40 new high-level jobs at the official opening of their new headquarters in Penrose Dock, Cork. The company also announced its intention to open a Portuguese office in November, to enhance delivery capability in response to increased sales activity in mainland Europe.

The 40 new roles are due to be rolled out over the next 18 months, with the positions to include opportunities for project managers, business analysts and technology professionals. A number of the roles created will be reserved for new graduates. Aspira has experienced accelerated growth, doubling in size every three years, due to an increased demand for technology expertise in both the private and public sector, including pharmaceuticals, banking, energy, utilities and e-commerce.

Speaking at the Aspira head office, An Taoiseach Micheál Martin said “An Irish-owned business, Aspira has enjoyed sustained growth both at home and internationally. The opening of their new head office in this landmark building, and creation of 40 new high quality roles, is testament to the ambition and vision of the company. I look forward to their continued successes.”

Commenting on the recent developments at the company, Aspira CEO, Pat Lucey said: “This is an incredibly exciting time for the company and we look forward to welcoming our new hires to Aspira over the coming months. Many organisations are now reigniting and accelerating the deployment of major technology projects that may have been delayed due to the pandemic. The creation of these new roles will further strengthen our capabilities to deliver these large-scale innovative projects. We are also looking forward to expanding our international team with more roles to be created at our Portuguese office in the future.

“The move to our new head offices, in what has been awarded Building of the Year 2021, also marks a step change for the business and our wholesale commitment to the new way of working. We have made a conscious effort to reimagine how our team will work together across our global locations and what a sustainable future for our physical offices looks like. We have set up our new headquarters to meet the needs of the hybrid model with shared spaces to facilitate collaboration and conversation.”

This latest announcement comes following the company’s 2020 expansion, which saw the opening of its Asia-Pacific regional headquarters in Malaysia and the expansion of its mainland European operations with the opening of its second office in The Netherlands.

Enterprise Ireland CEO Leo Clancy commented: “Enterprise Ireland has worked closely with Aspira over a number of years both in Ireland and overseas in supporting the company’s growth plan to become a market leader in the provision of IT consulting services. It is exciting to see this highly innovative company go from strength-to-strength with the opening of its new state of the art office headquarters and the announcement of the creation of new jobs here in Cork. Enterprise Ireland looks forward to continuing to work with Aspira as it increases scale and further expands its global market reach in delivering on its ambitious growth plan.”

An Enterprise Ireland client, Aspira was established in 2007 and currently employs 160 people. The company caters for a diverse, international client base, including leading players in the IT, financial services, pharma/med devices, healthcare and energy sectors.