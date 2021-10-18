Water is off in parts of Cork City centre

18 October 2021

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Irish Water, working in partnership with Cork City Council, are undertaking water network improvement works which include the construction of a water main cross-connection at Brewery Corner (junction of Upper John Street, Cathedral Walk and Watercourse Road), Blackpool.

Speaking ahead of the improvement works, Irish Water’s Steven Blennerhassett, explained: “The upgrading of the water network will benefit the people of Blackpool and lead to a more efficient and reliable water supply.”

“In order to safely and efficiently complete the works, whilst minimising disruption to local residents and businesses around Brewery Corner, we will undertake the works at night from 7pm to 7am. Works are due to take place from Monday evening, 18 October to Friday morning, 22 October.

“We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient and our crews will make every effort to minimise any disruption as we continue to improve the water supply in Blackpool and progress the National Leakage Reduction Programme.” Steven added.

In order to complete the works, there may be disruption to water supply from 11pm on Monday, 18 October to 3am on Tuesday, 19 October. Areas that may be affected:

Dublin Street, Dublin Hill Lower, Redforge Road, Blackpool Shopping Centre, McDonalds Blackpool, Bothar an Choinmín, St. Michael’s Road, St. Colman’s Road, St. Brendan’s Road, Cushing Road, Cushing Place, Atlantia Food Clinical Trials, Woodie’s, The Reel Picture, Dennehy’s Health & Fitness Blackpool, Bridgeview Heights, Old Whitechurch Road, Yves Rocher Manufacturing, Dublin Hill Middle, Delaney Park, The Grove, Kilbarry Cottages, Millfield Lawn, Hawthorn Estate, Marian Park, Hawthorn Mews, Glenthorn Road, Glenthorn Avenue, Ballincollie Road, Glenheights Road, Glenheights Park, Glenthorn Drive, Glenthorn Way, Glenthorn Mews, St, Aidans Community College, Mervue Lawn, Ballyhooly Road, Mervue Crescent, Kempton Park, Meelick Park, Glenfield’s Park, Glenfield’s Community Childcare Ltd, Park Court, Spring Lane Halting Site, Watercourse Road and surrounding areas may be affected by reduced water pressure and water outages. Water supply may take 2-3 hours to return as water refills the network.

The works will be carried out on behalf of Irish Water by Ward and Burke Ltd.

Irish Water’s customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website or set your location on our website www.water.ie

These works are being carried out as part of Irish Water’s national Leakage Reduction Programme. This is a programme underway to provide the community with a more reliable water supply, improve water quality, remove old damaged pipes from the water network and reduce leakage. For more information on reducing leaks visit our National Leakage Reduction Programme page.

