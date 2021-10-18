Revenue seize cigarettes and tobacco worth over €41,000 in Cork

18 October 2021

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Yesterday, as part of an intelligence led operation, Revenue officers seized 33,000 unstamped cigarettes and over 24 kgs of ‘roll your own’ tobacco, with a combined retail value of €41,800, representing a potential loss of the Exchequer of €32,700.

The illegal cigarettes, branded ‘Richmond’ and ‘Nero’, and tobacco branded ‘Flandria’, were discovered with the assistance of detector dog Eva, following the search, under warrant, of two properties in Cork city.

Two men and two women, all Irish Nationals, were questioned.

Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295.