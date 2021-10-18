€1 Promotional Bus Fares on Cork Red Zone services with the new TFI Go App

18 October 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Bus Éireann and the National Transport Authority (NTA) have announced an introductory offer of €10 for 10 journeys for customers using the new TFI Go mobile ticketing app in the Cork Red Zone.

Download PDF map showing routes here

The app can currently be used on selected services operated by Bus Éireann and will be rolled out on some TFI Local Link and other bus services across the TFI network in 2022.

“The €10 for 10 journeys offer in Cork’s Red Zone is excellent value for money,’’ said John O’Flynn of the National Transport Authority. ‘’The TFI Go app provides an alternative for customers who don’t want to carry a TFI Leap card with fares that are cheaper than cash.’’

‘’The promotional fare is a real incentive to use the new TFI Go App at just one euro per trip. We encourage our customers to download the TFI Go App straight away avail of this fantastic offer.”

“The offer of 10 single trips for just €10 on Bus Éireann Cork Red Zones services in October and November is a fantastic promotion and one more reason to try out the TFI Go app,’’ said Aled Williams, Bus Éireann Senior Operations Manager in the Southern region.

‘’TFI Go is very welcome for Bus Éireann PSO customers and also for our drivers. The convenience of paying from your mobile phone reduces the need to carry cash. It can also speed up boarding times, helping us to keep our passengers on the move and on time and now with a one euro fare promotion, there is every reason to give it a go.”

The Cork Red Zone encompasses all Bus Éireann routes from 201-225.