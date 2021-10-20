Sustainability Leaders to Speaker at Cork Business event

20 October 2021

By Tom Collins

Maia Dunphy to MC event with speakers Dr Tara Shine, Sandra Murphy and Dr Susan Steele

Climate change adviser Dr Tara Shine, who won at the Network Ireland Businesswoman of the Year Awards, is to speak at the first ever hybrid event for Network Cork Ireland on 21 October.

MC Maia Dunphy, renowned television producer and broadcaster, will speak to Dr Shine, Co-Founder and Director of Change by Degrees; Sandra Murphy, the award-winning deep-set expert in fashion and textile design; and Dr Susan Steele, Executive Director at European Fisheries Control Agency, on how collectively we all make an positive impact. Taking place at the Kingsley Hotel from 7.30pm – 9pm, there are limited spaces available at the venue and spaces available on Zoom. Online tickets are free for members and €20 for non-members at https://the-power-of-one.eventbrite.ie.

The Power of One hybrid event comes just after the Network Ireland Businesswoman of the Year Awards, with Network Cork member Dr Shine scooping the national award for STEM Businesswoman. Elena Canty, Communications Executive with Cork-based Event Plan and VE Studio was highly commended as Rising Star Employee at the ceremony in Waterford for her role in social media management, digital marketing, and communications activities within the company.

Speaking ahead of the event on 21 October, Dr Shine said: “It has been an incredible fortnight for me in Network Ireland — winning in the STEM category at the Businesswoman of the Year Awards and now speaking at the first ever hybrid event for Network Cork, joined by my peers Sandra and Susan.

“There is a real spotlight being shone on sustainability by organisations at the moment and this is reflected in the interest amongst Network Cork members. We need to grow the conversation on sustainability in business and accelerate action on the ground. A new future is only possible if businesses look inward to develop strategies and solutions that are both owned and delivered by across departments and by all employees. Achieving sustainable goals and cutting carbon pollution in half in the next nine years requires work, innovation, investment, and collaboration. However, the payoff is a better society for us all, for our young people, and the generations to come.”

Joining Dr Shine will be Sandra Murphy, who has over 20 years of experience working at an international level, including with global brands Victoria’s Secret and Gap. She has hands-on experience working with sustainable materials and has turned her focus towards fashion’s future under the circular economy. Fellow speaker, Dr Steele was appointed as Executive Director of the European Fisheries Control Agency earlier this year. Before that, she has been Executive Chair and CEO of the Sea Fisheries Protection Authority of Ireland. She also was Head of Innovation at the Seafood Development Centre and Head of Aquaculture and Business Training in Ireland´s Seafood Development Board.

Network Ireland Cork’s president, Barbara Nugent added: “After a year and a half without physical events, we are delighted to be back in-person again. It has taken a lot of work to organise The Power of One, which will be the first hybrid event in our 30-year history. However, thanks to the perseverance of the Network Ireland Cork team it has been made possible and it is incredible we have such inspirational speakers like Tara, Sandra and Susan and a MC the calibre of Maia. As business leaders and global citizens we need to learn from our speakers and be active participants in making a difference.”

Network Ireland Cork is a not-for-profit Cork organisation that is the largest branch of Network Ireland in the country. For more information see www.networkireland.ie/cork