Cork based ActionZero Announces €15 million Green Partnership with Kepak Group

19 October 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

ActionZero has announced a €15 million Green Partnership with leading Irish food company, Kepak Group. This partnership will form a key part of Kepak’s plans to make its business more sustainable and reduce carbon emissions of its Athleague site by more than 90%.

The multi-million euro project will be delivered in Kepak’s Athleague, Co Roscommon facility, with plans to roll out the technology across the Kepak group. The project will focus on decarbonising heat using ActionZero’s EscoPod system. The initial project with Kepak is worth €2.3m and is expected to grow to a value in excess of €15m over 10 sites, in the next two years as the technology is rolled out across the group.

The initial project in Athleague will reduce carbon emissions by more than 90% for the facility, eliminating almost 3,000 tonnes of CO2 per year, the equivalent to planting over 200,000 trees. The ActionZero EscoPod is an innovative patented heat pump system that delivers decarbonisation of heat cost effectively. ActionZero is currently working on projects to decarbonise heat in the industry and enterprise sectors with plans to develop a consumer market offering. The EscoPod system delivers energy cost savings of up to 60% and energy savings of up to 70%.

Kepak group CEO Simon Walker said: “Kepak fully recognises the importance of taking strong climate action. The ActionZero EscoPod system will make a huge contribution to our 2030 group sustainability targets, delivering impressive cost savings and a strong return on investment. The project will play a key role in delivering our group sustainability strategy.”

ActionZero CEO Denis Collins said: “This is a landmark sustainability moment for the food sector – removing carbon emissions, increasing productivity, lowering cost. To make sustainability happen, we need to make it profitable, and that’s exactly what we are doing with the ActionZero EscoPod. Kepak are taking a big step on their sustainability journey, supported by our ground-breaking EscoPod technology – we are delighted to be supporting them with this pioneering project for decarbonisation of heat in the food sector.”