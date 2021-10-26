Water supply being improved around Anglesea Street #CorkCityCentre

26 October 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Irish Water, working in partnership with Cork City Council, is improving water mains connections on Anglesea Street to strengthen the water supply network in Cork city.

The Cork South Docks Networks Extension Project involves the construction of approximately 120m of new modern watermains and two cross connections. Construction works on the new water mains on Anglesea Street, Cork City will commence on November 1, 2021.

The extension project is being carried out as part of the Irish Water’s Growth and Development fund. The works will take place between the junction of Anglesea Street/Old Station Road and Anglesea Street/South Terrace and are being carried out on behalf of Irish Water by Ward and Burke Limited. The project is expected to be completed by mid-November.

This is an early phase of the overall plans for network improvement and expansion in the area. Improving the water network on Anglesea Street will facilitate the economic and social development of the Cork City South Docks area.

Outlining the benefits the project will bring, Steven Blennerhassett, Asset Delivery Regional Lead for Irish Water, explained: “These works will deliver efficiencies, including cost savings, by providing improved water network operation that will require less maintenance in the future. This is another vital step in strengthening the water network, which will provide a more resilient water supply and facilitate social and economic growth in Cork city.

“In order to minimise traffic impact, our crews will operate at night between the hours of 7pm and 7am from Monday evenings through to Friday mornings.

“Areas of work will be limited to short sections to minimise impact on customers. Traffic management will be in place during this time. Local and emergency traffic will always be maintained.

“We understand that road works and water outages can be inconvenient, but our crews will make every effort to minimise disruption to local communities as we continue to improve the water supply in Cork city.”