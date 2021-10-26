Tom Grennan – Live at the Marquee, Cork

26 October 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

What: Tom Grennan

Where: Live at the Marquee, Cork

When: 31st May 2022

Tickets: On sale from Thursday 28th October at 9am at www.ticketmaster.ie

While Tom Grennan first came to public attention as a guest vocalist on electronic duo Chase & Status’ 2016 track “When It All Goes Wrong,” his own material features a gritty-voiced mix of soulful pop and indie-folk. A series of EPs and singles for Insanity Records led up the 2018 release of his debut album, Lighting Matches, which hit an impressive number five on the U.K. Albums Chart.

Tom Grennan will play a date Live at the Marquee Cork on 31st May 2022.

Growing up in Bedford, England, Grennan initially pursued a football career before music became his primary focus. He spent several years cutting his teeth playing solo acoustic shows in London pubs before earning a contract with the Sony-owned imprint Insanity Records, which released his debut single, “Something in the Water,” in 2016. The track was produced by Charlie Hugall. After his collaboration with Chase & Status elevated his profile, Grennan delivered a trio of EPs — Release the Brakes, Something in the Water, and Found What I’ve Been Looking For — which helped introduce audiences to his own style. The year 2018 began with the snappy, string-laden single “Sober” and follow-up “Barbed Wire,” with both singles signalling the direction of Grennan’s debut album. Produced by Dan Grech-Marguerat and Fraser T. Smith, Lighting Matches arrived in the summer and made an impressive showing at number five on the U.K. Albums chart. The stripped-down acoustic single “City of Stars” appeared in 2019, followed the next year by the more elaborate pop-driven cuts “This Is the Place” and “Oh Please.”

Signifying the direction of his new material, which would encompass the spirit of soul and gospel, Grennan issued the tracks “Amen” and “Something Better” in 2020. His sophomore album, Evering Road, arrived in early 2021