SOCCER: Cork City FC sign James Doona

7 November 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The 23-year-old joins City after spending last season with Athlone Town, and he said he can’t wait to get started: “I am buzzing to be here, it’s a massive club and I am really looking forward to getting going. I played with Cian Coleman at Pats and I would know him well from my time there, and I would know quite a few of the other lads from playing against them over the years.”

“I am still young, but I have played over a hundred games in the league, so I know what it’s about and hopefully I can bring more experience to the group as well. I had a few conversations with Colin and I was very keen to sign once I had spoken to him, so I am very pleased to be here. The target for us now has to be to kick on and get this club back to where we belong.”

City boss Colin Healy welcomed the latest addition to his squad for 2022, saying: “James is a very good player; he’s a wide player who can play on the left or the right, and he comes to us on the back of a very good season with Athlone Town. He’s played a lot of games and played for some big clubs, so he will add more experience and quality to the group. I think he is a player that the fans will enjoy watching next season.”