Tourism Ireland and 40 tourism businesses from Ireland – including Visit Cork – attended World Travel Market (WTM) in London this week

7 November 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Showcasing Cork at world’s largest travel fair in London

WTM typically heralds the beginning of Ireland’s promotional drive overseas for the year ahead. As we restart travel from overseas, Ireland’s presence at World Travel Market is more important than ever this year. Every destination across the globe has experienced the impact of COVID-19 and is now seeking its share of the recovery. Tourism Ireland’s aim, therefore, is to stand out from the crowd and to capture the attention of the global media and travel professionals in attendance.

This year, WTM is a hybrid event – the live event took place over three days this week, on 1-3 November, and the virtual meetings will take place on 8-9 November. In all, some 77 tourism companies from Ireland will engage in important meetings with international tour operators – to negotiate and exchange vital contracts for 2022.

Niall Gibbons, Chief Executive of Tourism Ireland, said: “As we restart tourism from overseas, we are delighted to attend World Travel Market, the world’s largest travel fair. The representation of Irish companies at WTM is extremely welcome – and essential in the highly competitive international marketplace. Every destination across the globe has experienced the impact of COVID-19 and is now seeking its share of the recovery. Tourism Ireland’s aim, therefore, is to stand out from the crowd and to capture the attention of the global media and travel professionals in attendance.

“Our ‘Green Button’ campaign is now under way and will reach 46 million people across Britain. It’s a really extensive, multi-channel campaign which is highlighting Ireland as a fantastic destination for a short break or holiday. Our message – and that of the entire Irish tourism industry – is very simple: we cannot wait to roll out the green carpet and welcome back visitors from Great Britain and elsewhere around the world. Together with our industry partners, we will undertake our most extensive marketing campaign ever in 2022.”