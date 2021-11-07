Two Cork food products go on sale in Aldi @Velo_Cork @VeloRoasters @BoRuaFarmer

7 November 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Two producers from Co Cork are featuring on Aldi shelves nationwide from today

For the second year running, the Grow with Aldi programme has gone festive as Aldi gives local suppliers and producers from all over Ireland the opportunity to sell their products in Aldi stores at Christmas time, through the Grow with Aldi Festive programme.

Having announced the six winners of Grow with Aldi 2021 back in September, Aldi decided to once again add to the Christmas cheer by giving 21 lucky Irish producers the opportunity to sell their wares in Aldi stores nationwide, including two producers from Co. Cork, with their products going on sale in stores nationwide from today, while stocks last.

The two producers from Co. Cork who have won a place on shelves of all 148 stores nationwide with the Grow with Aldi Festive programme include:

Bó Rua Farm (Cork) €2.99/125g – Using rich and delicious milk Bó Rua use traditional techniques to handcraft and mature their award-winning hard cheddar cheese South East of Fermoy at a townland called Ballyknock, Ballynoe, Fermoy, Co Cork, P51 HYH6.

Velo Coffee/Velo Fixie Coffee (Cork) €5.99/ 200g –A classic espresso blend with nutty and dark chocolate flavours and a hint of bold fruit. It has medium-high body, with a bright fruit acidity that brings excellent balance to each cup.

Commenting on this recent announcement, the Bo Rua Farm team said;

“To have been chosen by the Aldi team as one of this year’s Grow with Aldi Festive programme is something that we never could have imagined this time last year! We are so excited to be able to reach more shoppers than ever and add to the festive cheer. We can’t wait to head to our local Aldi on 7th November and see our product on shelves!”

Speaking about the Grow with Aldi Festive programme, John Curtin, Group Buying Director at Aldi Ireland said;

“From award-winning coffee to Irish-made whiskey, and everything in between, we couldn’t be happier with the quality products that our customers can look forward to trying out this Christmas through Grow with Aldi Festive. Support for Irish suppliers is important all year round but especially over the festive season, and we’re thrilled to be able to bring many quality, Irish products to Aldi shelves nationwide, so that our customers can choose amazing, locally made produce, at a great price. We would like to congratulate the suppliers of our second Grow with Aldi Festive, their products deserve to be on shelves nationwide and we can’t wait to see how much Aldi customers enjoy them over the festive period.”

Gillian Willis Small Business Manager at Bord Bia added;