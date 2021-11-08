15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
Engineers Ireland lecture on Dunkettle Interchange Upgrade Scheme

8 November 2021
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie

Dunkettle Interchange is the most strategically important junction on the national road network in the Cork metropolitan area. Reaching peak flows of >120,000 vehicles per day, the existing interchange was over capacity and the TII have commissioned the upgrade of the interchange.

In a zoom lecture – https://www.engineersireland.ie/Events/event/7908 – the speakers will give an update on the ongoing construction project and then focus on the technical and other challenges to constructing such a significant piece of infrastructure while maintaining a live junction.

When:
19:00-20:00 Tuesday, 9 November 2021

Contact Details:
Máirín Ní Aonghusa
mairin@engineersireland.ie

