SOCCER: 22-year-old Canadian defender Jonas Häkkinen continues with Cork City FC for 2022 season

9 November 2021

By Roger Jones

roger@TheCork.ie

“Cork City FC are delighted to announce that Jonas Häkkinen has signed back with the club for the 2022 season.”

The 22-year-old Canadian defender made 17 league appearances for the club last season, scoring his first goal on the final day against Galway United, and speaking to CorkCityFC.ie he said: “I am very pleased to have signed back with Cork City again for 2022. I have really enjoyed my time at the club since I joined at the start of the 2021 season, and I have settled in very well. As a group of players, we were pleased with how we ended the season and we want that to be the platform that we build on for next season.”

“It was fantastic to have the fans back in the stadium towards the end of the season, and they gave us a real lift, so we are all looking forward to playing in front of them again next season. We all want to get this club back in the Premier Division, and that has to be our target for next year.”

Commenting on the news, City boss Colin Healy said: “Jonas did very well for us last season. He was a good signing for us and he got better and better as the season went on. Himself and Cian Coleman struck up a very good partnership in defence and played very well together. He settled in really well, he’s a popular guy around the dressing room and he is a very good footballer. He is a very clever defender as well and hopefully, he will have a big season for us next year.”