RESTAURANT AWARDS: Goldie Restaurant is the ‘Best Casual Dining Restaurant’ in Munster

9 November 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Goldie restaurant of 128 Oliver Plunkett St,Cork city centre, has won the ‘Best Casual Dining Restaurant’ in Munster at the prestigious Restaurant of the Year Awards 2021, which were announced at an Awards ceremony in Dublin on the 7th November.

Moore is pictured at Ballycotton where much of the seafood for Goldie restaurant is landed. The restaurant is famous for its ‘whole catch’ approach, which guarantees an exciting, ever-changing menu, and the delicious inventiveness of its dishes for which Moore uses as much of the fish as possible.

Speaking about the win Moore says “I am so proud and delighted to share this award with the best team ever, who are so committed to serving great food in [a] relaxed and fun environment.”

Moore was also shortlisted for ‘Best Young Chef of the Year’ at the Awards.

Goldie opened in September 2019, and had barely started trading before the pandemic caused the widespread lockdown of the restaurant industry. Despite these hugely challenging trading conditions, in 2020 Goldie was awarded a Bib Gourmand by the Michelin Guide and Moore was named Best Irish Chef by the McKenna’s Guide.

Goldie is located on Oliver Plunkett Street, Cork city and is part of the Market Lane group of iconic restaurants which also include Market Lane, ORSO, Elbow Lane Smokehouse & Brewery and Blackrock Castle Restaurant.