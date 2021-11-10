Cork based brand ‘Jump Juice Bars’ to create 50 new jobs

10 November 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Jump Juice Bars Ltd has a Cork connection. It’s registered address is in Fermoy, and one of its directors is Denise Phelan, whose name is associated with Phelan’s Pharmacies

Envisage, a Sage partner and part of The Noledge Group, has recently announced that juice and smoothie bar chain, Jump Juice Bars, is creating 50 new jobs, and is providing the technology to enable the expansion that will bring total employees to 200. The company will also add six new stores bringing its total outlets to 30 stores in the next three years as part of the expansion.

Envisage is providing the financial and business management software needed to facilitate the expansion. With an initial investment of €40,000, the Connections software integrates the Sage 200 accounting software and their Captiva EPoS solution, driving internal efficiencies through automation and facilitating the company’s expansion plans

By eliminating manual input of sales data and speeding up the supplier invoice entry process, Connections saves up to 40 work hours per month, allowing its employees more time to grow the business and focus on core tasks.

The integration with Envisage’s Connections software and Sage 200 enables Jump Juice Bars to generate more granular and accurate financial statements allowing it to proactively make business decisions and by reducing the errors and time taken to produce management accounts.

Furthermore, the efficiencies gained from the Envisage solution allows for new stores to be added to the system without necessarily having to increase administrative staff in the head office.

Moreover, by providing a centralised and fully automated database Envisage enabled Jump Juice Bar’s employees to access and analyse data from anywhere.

Charlie Scanlan, Managing Director and Owner, Jump Juice Bars said: “We are delighted to announce our growth plans for the Irish market. Having implemented this system for our existing stores we are already able to see savings in terms of time and money. The best part of this software is that it streamlines our accounting operations and frees up time for our employees to focus on key tasks.

We talked to a number of different business software providers to get help with our digital transformation, but when we spoke to the team at Envisage, we knew we were in good hands. The software is one part of the experience but the team behind the software is key, and they have shown immense knowledge in this aspect.”

Amy Hughes, Sales Manager, Envisage, said: “We’re so excited to work with Jump Juice Bars and to help them grow across the country. When we spoke to them, we understood the challenges they were facing especially in terms of accounting and simplifying back-office data. We specialise in solving these kind of challenges and always use a personalised approach.

“We are thrilled to support them in their digital transformation journey, and we look forward to a long and fruitful relationship.”

Photo Caption – Announcing the deal are Charlie and Claire Scanlan, co-founders, Jump Juice Bars and Amy Hughes, Sales Manager, Envisage

About Jump Juice Bars

Founded in Waterford in 2003, Jump Juice has grown to become a much-loved chain of 24 juice bars nationwide employing over 150 people.

Offering made to order juices and smoothies Jump Juice focuses on product quality and the customer experience. The company, which is headquartered in Cork, has built a strong reputation for its wellness credentials, ensuring that it continues to lead the way in the dynamic food to go market.

About Envisage

Envisage is Ireland’s largest Sage 200 Partner. The company provides implementation, development and support services for Sage 200, helping distribution, services and retail and organisations streamline their internal systems and processes. More than 350 Sage 200 customers and 2500 users trust Envisage to deliver software solutions to make their operations more efficient. https://envisagecloud.ie/

About The Noledge Group

The Noledge Group has evolved from the coming together of two long-established cloud-solutions specialists, Envisage (leading Irish Sage 200 Partner) and OSSM (NetSuite Solution Provider). Its primary purpose is to help guide companies towards the right ERP solution for their particular needs. Based in Dublin and Belfast and with over two decades of experience, The Noledge Group is a dedicated team of experienced, passionate and knowledgeable cloud solution specialists. Its solutions help companies grow, diversify, consolidate or automate what they do and how, across the following sectors: Services, Distribution, Manufacturing and Retail.