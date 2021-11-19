PROPERTY: A (1 bed) penthouse apartment in Cork City

19 November 2021

By Tom Collins

A one-bed penthouse with unrivalled views of Cork city and only 10 minutes’ walk from the city centre, will go to auction later this month. Number 65, The Fastnet, Lancaster Gate, Western Road will go to auction with Youbid.ie on November 25 next with an advised minimum value (AMV) of €295,000.

According to its promoters, the 50 sq mts (not including the balcony) property is an 8-minute walk from the English Market and offers spectacular views of the city, including the River Lee.

The area is home to a variety of neighbourhood bars, bistros, cafes and restaurants and is within a short distance of Patrick’s Street shopping area, UCC, Mercy and Bon Secours Hospitals, CIT, Cork School of Music, train and bus services.

One secure parking space is included with the property, which has a management fee of €1,900 per annum.

The highly regarded Lancaster Gate Development on Western Road is known for its quality, convenience and desirability.

Apartments are well designed to maximise light and space whilst being in good decorative order throughout.

The apartment is one of 14 properties from six counties set for auction on November 25, half of which are in Cork.

Two duplex properties in an attractive development less than 15 minutes from Cork city centre are also included.

Numbers 12 (a three-bed) and 17 (a two-bed) Blackrock Grove Eden, Blackrock, will go to auction with AMVs of €250,000 and €225,000 respectively.

The properties are located around 6km from the city centre and are well connected to all major road networks and public transport links.

Both are being sold with tenants in situ and a management charge of €900 per annum applies.

Another attractive property in Cork is Number 5 Eastley Court, College Wood, Mallow, which will go to auction with an AMV of €185,000.

The 101 sq mts, three bedroom semi-detached house is located in a quiet cul de sac in the popular development of College Wood, just minutes from Mallow town centre.

The property offers bright and spacious living accommodation throughout. To the rear of the property there is a small enclosed garden and shed with off-street parking to the front.

Meanwhile, just off Bandon Road, within walking distance of UCC, Number 30 Fullers Road, Cork, which will go to auction with an AMV of €130,000, is a supremely well-located property only 10 minutes’ walk to University College Cork – and not much further to the city centre.

The 76 sq mts, three-bed, end of terrace house is in a quiet cul de sac with off street parking, and is being sold with tenants in situ.

The house next to it, Number 29 Fullers Road, will also go to auction with an AMV of €130,000. The 61 sq mts mid-terrace house is also a three-bed and is being sold with tennants in situ.

Finally, Number 3 Copley Place in Ballintemple, Cork, will go to auction with an AMV of €140,000.

The 111 sq mts four-bed mid-terrace house is laid out over three storeys, has ample parking and is a few minutes’ walk from the city centre. The property is being sold with tenants in situ.

The properties for the auction are listed on the platform. Documentation and brochures are available by registering on Youbid.ie or by calling 01-5676979. Email: info@youbid.ie for more details.