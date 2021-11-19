Awards for Cork made Cheeses

19 November 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Aldi’s Cork Producers Continue to pick up Prestigious Awards at Home and Abroad

Having had a successful year of awards so far during 2021, Aldi’s Cork producers continues to sweep up wins at national and international product award programmes. Recent announcements from the Cáis Irish Cheese Awards and World Cheese Awards cement further wins for the retailer.

Earlier this month, Aldi also had further success at the Cáis Irish Cheese Awards, which took place on the 9th November in Killruddery House in Wicklow. Now in its ninth year, the Irish Cheese Awards is the only competition dedicated entirely to Irish cheese, with Aldi scooping two awards, including Gold for Aldi’s Specially Selected Vintage Slices 18 Month Matured product, by Glenstal, and Silver for Aldi’s Specially Selected Irish Vintage 24 Month Cheddar product, by one of Aldi’s cheese producers from Cork – Carbery Group, based in West Cork. Further to this, at the World Cheese Awards which took place in Oviedo Spain as part of the Asturias Paraíso Natural Internacional Cheese Festival, the Aldi team were once again thrilled to learn that the Carbery Group’s Specially Selected 24-month Vintage White Irish Cheddar, 250g received a Bronze Award – further recognising Aldi’s products on an international level.

Speaking about these recent award wins, John Curtin, Group Buying Director for Aldi Ireland said; “At Aldi we ensure our customers can choose from the very best products, so it comes as no surprise that we have continued to be awarded for our products this year, adding to our accolades with the recent results from the Cáis Irish Cheese Awards and World Cheese Awards. We pride ourselves on working with Irish producers who ensure their products are created using only the best ingredients, which ultimately reflects the quality of the products we stock on our shelves. Congratulations to all of our winning producers”