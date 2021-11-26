New stallholders at the English Market, Cork City

26 November 2021
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie
News in brief – photos
‘Latest Additions’: Charlie Mahon, founder of Charlie Mahon Ceramics, pictured celebrating the opening of his new stall at The English Market, Cork. Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO
‘Latest Additions’: Jenny Rose Clarke, The Real Olive Company, and Sheila Fitzpatrick, The Alternative Bread Company, pictured celebrating their new festive pop-up stall, which will offer a selection of local Irish food hampers, gifts, Christmas cakes and mince pies for the festive season. The new stall is located near the Grande Parade entrance to the market at the former ‘Start up Stall’ outlet. Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO
‘Latest Additions’: Margo Ann Murphy, owner of The Roughty Foodie, pictured celebrating the opening of her new stall, ‘Roughty’s Little Sister’ at the former Best Meats outlet at The English Market, Cork. Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO