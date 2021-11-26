Cork photographer Miki Barlok unveils new adventure clothing brand called ‘Gnarly Peaks’

26 November 2021

By Elaine Murphy

Cork Business News

Miki Barlok is a well-known photographer in Cork. Examples of his work can be found on barlokphoto.com. This week the Slovakian born businessman unveiled his new a clothing brand called ‘Gnarly Peaks’. 44-year-old Michal Barlok registered the business name in January 2020, so idea has taken almost 2 years to reach this point, which suggests much thought and design has gone into it.

In a post on his Facebook page Miki said

“…I learned a lot on the way. Learned how to sew, draft patterns, visited several manufacturers, went to few trade shows to pick the best fabrics and trims. Pandemic slowed the whole process down, but today I am extremely happy to bring this passionate project of mine to life. Starting with few key pieces with many more already designed to be added at a later stage. Our aim is to provide high quality technical clothing for any adventure, be it hiking, rock climbing, mountain biking, or trying to fight the rain in the city. I am also happy that I was able to find incredible manufacturers, who can produce recycled fabrics for me, who are environmentally concerned and BlueSign certified. I am sure you will love our super light waterproof jacket which is 30k waterproof and 30 breathable. Fully waterproof jeans (10k/10k) are really comfy and stretchy, so are good for work commuting and big hikes. See for yourself on our instagram or on our website www.gnarlypeaks.com. There is so much more to come! I can’t wait to be adding new garments to the collection. Join me on this adventure and become a part of the Gnarly Peaks family. Feel the Urge To Explore! Being a photographer with vast outdoor experience it is no surprise that the post was accompanied by visually pleasing shots

The About Us page of the website GnarlyPeaks says

Gnarly Peaks was born on the rugged west coast of Ireland from our founder’s passion for rock climbing, mountain biking and exploring the mountains around the world. It is no surprise that it is raining in Ireland and without good clothing it is challenging to explore this beautiful part of the world. Main goal of Gnarly Peaks is to create high quality technical clothing to help us all to enjoy our journeys to mountains big or small. We are hand picking the best technical fabrics made to our specification for comfort and function. Designed in our studio, we analyse our mountain experiences and put that knowledge into the clothing. We love nature and we are doing our best to work as environmentally friendly as possible within our means. We sourced sustainable factories with environmental concerns and BlueSign certificate. Our waterproof jackets are made of 100% recycled polyester and our packaging is recycled LDPE with biotechnology to provide faster biodegradability. Gnarly Peaks was born from the urge to explore. Join the family and venture out with us.

The new brand Gnarly Peaks should not be confused with an existing brand called Gnarly Clothes which is based in California.