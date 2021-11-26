ENTERTAINMENT: €8 Lotto Flutter Transformed Into €5,600 Profit

26 November 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

There was an extremely happy customer in County Cork this week following an amazing Irish Lotto win that defied huge odds of 700/1.

The anonymous customer placed a bet on their BoyleSports account on Wednesday and opted for an €8 treble on three numbers to land in the Irish Lotto Plus 1 draw that evening.

They needed 7, 17 and 23 to roll out of the machine and when they did, the tasty windfall was triggered meaning the celebrations could begin.

When the lucky punter logged back in, they saw their account balance boosted by a stunning amount of €5,608.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: