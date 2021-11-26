Carrigaline Notes

26 November 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Christmas Art

The Owenabue Arts Collective which has increased its membership to 31 held an enjoyable promotional night on Thursday last November 18th in their Gallery at Bridge House, Main Street, Carrigaline. Friends of the Collection Tony O’Shea, Kira O’Brien ceramicist/singer/artist, and Carlos Paz entertained the many members, customers and friends as they visited and viewed a wide range of art and crafts on exhibition and which make ideal Christmas gifts. Author of recently published ‘Granny’s Special Delivery’ Jim Kelly called in during the evening and played and sang a few numbers. Covid-19 regulations were implemented which ensured a steady flow of visitors which prevented overcrowding. Coordinator of the Arts Collective, Mary Murphy, welcomed everybody, thanked the entertainers and complimented the artists on their beautiful pieces on display. Mary said “We will be celebrating one year in Bridge House on Wednesday December 1st and the artists are grateful to the people of Carrigaline who ‘Shop Local’ for their support”. The Gallery is open every Wednesday to Saturday from 10.00am until 6.00pm.

Captain Heidi

Carrigaline native Heidi Macken had the honour to Captain the Irish Under 16 girls soccer team against Wales. Heidi is a pupil of Gaelcholáiste Charraig Uí Leighin and plays soccer with Cork City and Ireland. She is daughter of Jason and Lorraine Macken, her grandparents were the late Gabriel and Mick Macken. Heidi was featured on Radio na Gaeltachta on the Saol Ó Dheas programme made the week the new Gaelcholáiste opened recently, Heidi, a fluent Irish speaker, spoke of her keen interest in soccer since early childhood.

Christmas Decorations

The Carrigaline Court Hotel and a number of shops in the village have their Christmas decorations in place. Some of the windows look very attractive. A few householders have their outside Christmas display lighting up already with many more planning to decorate their homes in the weeks ahead. The Carrigaline Christmas street lighting will be erected by the Cork County Council again this year.

Men’s Shed

Work on the completion of the Carrigaline Men’s Shed is progressing satisfactorily, the plastering contractors moved in on Thursday last and expect to be finished on Wednesday November 24th. A work day was organised and a major clean-up of the site was achieved last week. Monday 22nd on a crisp November day, sun shining and with a cloudless sky the Men’s Shed walking Group drove to the top of Ballea walked back down the hill, turned right at Bothar Glas and right on to the Forest Road, right up Lynch’s Boreen which is the parish boundary and back to Busteeds Cross again, approximately 5K.

The Choir continues to rehearse. Some of the Shed fundraising events have to be postponed again this year due to Covid-19, however anyone wishing to make a contribution to fund the final phase of the project is welcome to do so. Enquiries Roger Morrissey 087 220 3547.

New Year’s Eve Ball

It’s back! Carrigaline Macra is delighted to announce the return of their New Year’s Eve Ball. Taking place in the Rochestown Park Hotel on December 31st. There will be a drinks reception prior to a banquet dinner. Music will be provided by The AlleyCats followed by a DJ. The tickets will be going on sale shortly. Please keep an eye on our social media pages as tickets usually sell out. Guaranteed to be a fantastic night and a great way to ring in the new year.

Ladies Football

Carrigaline Ladies Football minors beat Dohenys in Dunmanway on Friday last by 3 goals 9 points to 4 points in the County Quarter final. This week they meet Aghada in the semi-final in Carrigaline. Former club player Heidi Macken, who was coached by her father Jason Macken at the time, has turned her talent to playing full time soccer with Cork City and Ireland.

Carrigaline Tidy Towns Annual Awards 2021

Carrigaline Tidy Towns presented the annual awards in the Parklet on Thursday night last November 18th. The following are the results: Pumpkin Carving Winners: 1 Michael and Killian Turner 2. Paul O Herlihy, 3. Conor Fitzgerald and 4. Charlie Nagle.

Sunflower Growing Winners: 1. Caoilfhionn Scannell, 2. Maura Morrissey, 3 Jessica Coveney, 4. Tony O’Sullivan and 5. Pawel Kowalski.

Fairy Garden Winner: 1. Daithi, Siofra, Oisin O Dubhgain.

Private Garden Winners: 1. Deirdre Howley, 2. Karen Byrne, 3. Alan Desmond, 4. Catherine O’Callaghan, 5. Luke O’Connell, 6. Barry McInerney and 7. Anna Pietrzyk.