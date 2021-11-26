“Buy Green on Black Friday” #ShopLocal

26 November 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Buying local keeps money in the local economy – “High street shops and stores… need a piece of the action after a very difficult 18 months”

The Cork North Central based Fianna Fáil MEP, Billy Kelleher is urging shoppers across Munster and South Leinster to make the local choice as much as possible when shopping during the annual Black Friday sales.

Kelleher, a member of the European Parliament’s Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee, made the call as it is expected that Irish consumers will spend big when the newly adopted sales event takes place next weekend.

“All the evidence to date suggests that Irish consumers are planning a big splurge this Black Friday. Many have built up cash piles over the past year and a half, and are looking to make some big savings on larger items such as electronic goods.

“What I am asking people to do is to ask themselves ‘Is there an Irish shop or website offering me the same deal?’ instead of automatically buying online from an international outlet.

“High street shops and stores are the lifeblood of our small regional towns. They need a piece of the action after a very difficult 18 months.

“They employ local people and shopping in term, or on their websites, helps keep money in the local economy.

“It’s really important for people to Buy Green this Black Friday,” concluded Kelleher.