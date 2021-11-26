Shopping in Mahon Point SC? Would you consider taking the Bus?

26 November 2021

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Bus Éireann is encouraging shoppers to their cars at home, and insted travel to Mahon Point Shopping Centre on one of the new Bus Éireann services to the shopping centre which were introduced earlier this year.

In January, Bus Éireann Route 202/202a was upgraded and the new Route 212 was introduced. Route 202/202a which serves Holyhill (Apple) and Mahon Point has seen evening frequencies increased to every 15 minutes while the new Route 212 departs from Kent Station and connects the city centre, Blackrock village and Mahon Point every hour.

‘’As people across Cork city begin their Christmas shopping, we want to encourage them to take advantage of the increase in services to Mahon Point Shopping Centre launched by Bus Éireann earlier this year by taking the bus,’’ said Aled Williams, Bus Éireann Senior Operations Manager, South. ‘‘Travelling by bus is an inherently more sustainable mode of travel than private cars, because it emits up to one-fifth the amount of carbon dioxide per passenger kilometre and results in less traffic congestion across Cork city, with more bus passengers meaning less cars on the road.’’

Travelling around Cork by bus is also more affordable than ever. When using a TFI Leap Card on a Bus Éireann PSO service, customers can get a 30% discount on all single fares. The new TFI Go mobile app is also offering 10 journeys for just €10 for passengers travelling in the Cork Red Zone for the month of November.

‘’We are proud to partner with Bus Éireann to encourage shoppers to take the bus to Mahon Point in the coming weeks when carrying out their Christmas shopping,’’ said Justin Young, General Manager, Mahon Point Shopping Centre. ‘’We pride ourselves as Ireland’s most sustainable shopping centre and are doing our bit to promote sustainability in Cork city through upgrading to energy efficient lighting and installing solar panels on our roof. We are delighted to have Bus Éireann’s Route 202/202a and 212 services directly serve Mahon Point and would encourage our customers to leave their cars at home where possible this Christmas shopping season.’’

For more information on Bus Éireann’s route, 202/202a, and 212 services visit www.buseireann.ie

Bus Éireann recently launched their Travel around Cork brochure which was delivered to homes across Cork city, providing a map of Cork city services and giving details of fares, routes and a guide for the average frequencies of services. The brochures were printed on carbon balanced paper, which allows the carbon impact of the paper used to be offset through the World Land Trust. Customers should continue to wear face coverings within bus stations and onboard throughout their entire journey.