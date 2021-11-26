Abtran teams in Cork & Sligo on phones this weekend for Late Late Toyshow

26 November 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Abtran, the Cork-based Business Process Outsourcing company, will once again be supporting the RTE Late Late Toy Show Appeal this weekend. The Irish company’s staff in Cork and Sligo are taking donations during the Friday show and the repeat show on Saturday.

Marking a theme of transforming children’s lives, one of Ireland’s biggest toy show fans Bumblebee the Robot visited children of Abtran staff involved in the initiative.

Funds donated through the RTE Toy Show Appeal will go to Dublin 7 based “The Community Foundation for Ireland” who will distribute to various children’s charities across Ireland.

The RTE Toy Show Appeal raised €6.6m last year with half of these funds distributed to Barnardos Ireland, Children’s Health Foundation Ireland (including Temple Street Hospital, Crumlin Children’s Hospital, Tallaght and Blanchardstown Hospital) and Children’s Books Ireland. The remaining funds were made available for children’s charities in an open call for grants managed by the Community Foundation for Ireland and Community Foundation Northern Ireland.

Abtran CEO, Aisling Deasy commented, “The RTE Late Late Toy Show Appeal is a fantastic national initiative which truly reflects the wonderful generosity of people all over Ireland. Our people are really proud to be involved and are looking forward to receiving donations on behalf of the appeal. We know that over 650,000 children are benefiting from people’s kindness through 55 charities that are being supported by last year’s appeal. It’ll be great if we can repeat or even exceed such kindness once again this year and we’re delighted to play our part in helping this happen.”

You can donate online by visiting www.rte.ie/toyshowappeal or call 1800 711 800, during the show & the repeat show.

Abtran – established in 1997 – is Ireland’s leading home-grown provider of Customer and Business Process Management (BPM) and Outsourcing (BPO) services delivering excellence in customer service across the public and private sectors in Ireland. The company is focused on digitally engaged services that create better outcomes and customer satisfaction for clients and customers.