Fill-A-Bus food and toy appeal this Saturday at Parnell Place Bus Station will support Cork Penny Dinners, Cork City

26 November 2021, Friday

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Bus Éireann partners with Cork Penny Dinners for Christmas Fill-A-Bus food and toy appeal this Saturday at Cork Bus Station

Bus Éireann is seeking donations of non-perishable foods and new Christmas toys for Cork Penny Dinners at Cork Bus Station, Parnell Place this Saturday, 27 November from 10.30-17:30

All goods donated will be distributed by Cork Penny Dinners to individuals and families in need across Cork city

Members of the public are being asked to donate new Christmas toys and non-perishable foods e.g. coffee, tea, cereal, pasta and tinned foods which will be distributed by Cork Penny Dinners to individuals and families in need across Cork city.

‘’Bus Éireann is delighted to be teaming up again with Cork Penny Dinners, whose volunteers are doing great work locally, for our annual Christmas Fill-A-Bus food and toy appeal,’’ said Aled Williams, Bus Éireann Senior Operations Manager, South. ‘’This year, Bus Éireann is appealing to the public to bring non-perishable foods and new Christmas toys for donation to Cork Bus Station at Parnell Place between 10:30-17:30 this Saturday, 27 November where we hope to fill a bus in support of those most in need across Cork city.’’

Cork Penny Dinners is one of Cork’s oldest charitable organisations. Open seven days a week, they serve up to 2,000 freshly made meals every week as well as delivering food hampers to families and individuals experiencing food insecurity. The Christmas Fill-A-Bus food and toy appeal is an annual partnership with Bus Éireann, which operates the Cork city bus service which in 2019 carried nearly 16 million passengers. Bus Éireann also employs over 570 people who live in Cork.

‘’As we enter the Christmas season, many individuals and families in Cork city rely on our services to offer up a hot meal, a cup of tea or even a friendly chat, with no judgement attached,’’ said Caitríona Twomey of Cork Penny Dinners. ‘’We are happy to have the support of Bus Éireann once again this year in filling a bus with new Christmas toys and non-perishable foods for those in need. These vital donations will be going directly to the people who need a little extra help this Christmas and we ask members of the public to get on-board and donate generously this Saturday, 27 November at Cork Bus Station.’’