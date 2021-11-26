Ferris wheel returns to Cork City for Christmas

26 November 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Experience the wonder of Christmas as the much-loved festival GLOW, A Cork Christmas Celebration which is organised by Cork City Council opens today, Friday November 26th

To celebrate GLOW, Bishop Lucey Park has been transformed into a festive wonderland and the iconic 32m Ferris Wheel returns to the Grand Parade with safety being the Park’s and the Ferris Wheel’s top priority. Prebooking of Bishop Lucey Park and the Ferris Wheel is essential on GlowCork.ie

Bishop Lucey Park magically tells the story of the Twelve Days of Christmas with each of the twelve days represented by a static light installation, which will be brought to life over four weekends in the run up to Christmas by community groups, professional artists, actors and street entertainers. A selection of these groups include Joan Denise Moriarty School of Dance, Salsa Cubana Cork, Amedie Mexican Dancers, Aatma: Indian Dance Troupe in Cork, and Cork Circus Factory.

Members of the public are invited to immerse themselves in festive lighting and enjoy Christmas musical hits in Bishop Lucey Park featuring drummers, dancers, hoola-hoops, golden egg laying geese, splendid swans and … more birds than can probably fit in a pear tree. Don’t forget to visit the Elves who are busy working in Santa’s Pop-Up workshop.

As part of GLOW, enjoy fantastic views of Cork City on the Ferris Wheel – which will stay in place until early January.

Cork City Council’s ‘Thank Cork It’s Christmas Campaign’ returns to help get us in the Christmas Spirit. Our ‘Thank Cork It’s Christmas’ campaign aims to increase awareness of the safe and magical experience Cork has on offer to those who want to shop, eat, drink, or pay a visit to our city.

The campaign includes a video of the Switch on of Cork City’s Christmas Lights, a video showcasing our communities coming together in different ways, and much more, all highlighting the message that ‘There’s something magical about Christmas in Cork’.

Cork City will re-emerge as an outdoor dining and hospitality destination as significant strides have been made to create more people friendly streets with 17 pedestrianised city centre streets and 5 magical covered streets with festoon lighting and planting – all enticing shoppers and visitors to explore our unique Christmas offering.

GLOW will take place on the following dates:

Friday 26th November to Sunday 28th November

Friday 3rd December to Sunday 5th December

Friday 10th December to Sunday 12th December

Friday 17th December to Sunday 19th December

Bishop Lucey Park will be open on these dates from 4.30pm to 8.30pm. The Ferris Wheel will be open each day from 12noon to 9pm. Prebooking of Bishop Lucey Park and the Ferris Wheel is essential on www.glowcork.ie